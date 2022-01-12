DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You could win big and do some good on January 12-14 by donating blood at the Dayton Community Blood Center.

Everyone who donates blood until January 14 will be automatically entered in a drawing for two free tickets to the Bengals Vs. Raiders NFL playoff game on Saturday, January 15. CBC said the winners will be announced on Friday, January 14.

This event is part of “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month,” CBC Dayton said, and communities nationwide are still facing blood shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic. Collecting enough type O blood to meet demand has been a persistent challenge for CBC throughout the pandemic, especially during the holiday period.

CBC Dayton said it encourages eligible donors to donate at least twice in 2022 and asks type O, A-negative and B-negative donors to consider making an automated double red cell donation.

To schedule your donation appointment, click here.