CBC: Demand for COVID-19 plasma at a peak

Miami Valley Hospital asking for plasma to help coronavirus patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The rising number of coronavirus cases has triggered peak demand for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) and Community Blood Center needs more COVID-19 survivors to donate.

The Community Blood Center made the announcement in a release Tuesday. The CBC also made a plea for people to donate and become a “Crisis Warrior” by registering to donate at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

The CBC said last week area hospitals performed the highest number of CCP transfusions since Ohio’s first CCP collection program launched in early April.

The antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus is vital for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients. CBC must expand the base of eligible donors to meet the increasing demand and help save the lives of those fighting the disease

Potential CCP donors must have tested positive for COVID-19 by the RNA test or tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies by blood test and must be completely recovered.

All CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” t-shirt.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper all blood drive collections. Type O positive is the most common blood type and continues to be in demand. The short supply is related to high usage, but also to collections limited by smaller blood drives and fewer first-time donors.

Donors are asked to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing at blood drives.