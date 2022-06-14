DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Community Blood Center (CBC) is celebrating World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

According to CBC, World Blood Donor Day raises awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and also thanks voluntary blood donors.

“World Blood Donor Day is an opportunity to thank our many donors who selflessly help save lives and encourage more people to start their own donation journey,” said CBC/CTS COO Diane Wilson.

This year’s theme is “Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity — Join the Effort and Save Lives.”

CBC said World Blood Donor Day is a reminder that it takes a committed, year-round effort to maintain adequate blood and blood product supplies. Donation provides universal and timely access to a safe blood transfusion.

“This is a critical time for our blood supply. We’ve seen events across the country that caused high demand, and there’s been a shortage of type O in our own region. We know the pace of donations slows during the summer months. World Blood Donor Day is an ideal time to make an appointment to donate,” said Wilson.

Donors can now use “DonorXPress” to move more quickly through the donation process by answering the donor questionnaire online before they arrive for donation. DonorXPress is available on the CBC website.

For more information, click here. To make an appointment to donate, click here.