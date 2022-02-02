DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center (CBC) Dayton Donation Center will close Thursday, Feb. 3 in anticipation of winter weather.

The center said several blood drives have cancelled in advance of the winter storm predicted for Thursday. All but two mobile blood drives scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3 have cancelled which the CBC said represents the loss of 200 units of blood.

“We’ve essentially lost an entire day’s worth of collection due to cancellations before the storm has even arrived,” said CBC Vice President of Donor Services Tracy Morgan. “We are counting on our donors to help us, we have to. But we also want them to use caution.”

The Dayton CBC Donation Center will extend Saturday, Feb. 5 hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone who registers to donate Saturday at the Dayton CBC will receive a Kroger $10 gift card in addition to the “Counting on You in 2022” long-sleeve t-shirt.

Potential donors must:

Bring a photo ID that includes the donor’s full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card

Be at least 17 years of age or 16 with parental consent. Form available at www.givingblood.org

Weigh at least 110 pounds

Be in good health

CBC will evaluate Thursday if any mobile blood drives will continue and if the Dayton CBC Donation Center will reopen Friday. You can make an appointment to donate at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220. For more information, visit www.givingblood.org.