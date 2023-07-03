Living Dayton segment above: Dayton Community Blood Center in Need of Blood Donations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The need for blood knows no three-day weekend.

While much of America comes to a celebratory halt the weekend before the Fourth of July, and that unfortunately extends to people thinking about donating blood.

To combat the drop in donations this past weekend, the Community Blood Center is encouraging donors to come in Wednesday through Saturday this week. (They’re closed Tuesday for the Fourth.)

As an enticement, the CBC is offering those who donate at the Donation Center at 349 S. Main St. during this period a $10 Kroger gift card.

“We have emerged from the weekend in short supply, and the holiday week is just beginning,” said Vice President for Donor Services Tracy Morgan in the CBC release. “The outlook is not good, unless we get the response we need from donors – both regular and new donors – to help meet this need for our community.”

If you’re unable to make it Downtown or are just busy those days, you could still donate and not walk away empty-handed: Donors who register to give at either the Donation Center or a mobile blood drive July 3-15 will automatically be registered to win two tickets to see Morgan Wallen’s concert at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 11.

The Donation Center accepts walk-ins, though appointments are preferred. If you want to donate at a mobile blood drive, you should reserve your appointment ahead of time either at DonorTime.com or via the Donor Time app on your phone. You can also call 937-461-3220.