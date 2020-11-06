CBC asks for blood donations as ‘civic duty’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s Community Blood Center is calling on donors to follow this week’s elections with another civic duty by donating at the “Vote for a Strong Blood Supply Blood Drive” Friday, Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St.

The CBC said everyone who registers to donate will get a Kroger $10 gift card, plus the new “Together We Give” face mask and the Blood Donor scarf. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

According to the CBC, Type O blood remains in high demand and in short supply. Businesses and high schools blood drives that have not canceled are at operating at a reduced capacity. The new “Together We Give” face mask and Blood Donor scarf are both free when you register to donate with CBC Nov. 2 through Nov. 28.

Hospital usage of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) has surged and CBC is calling on CCP donors to “Fight, Heal, & Give.” The antibody-rich plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 is vital for the treatment of coronavirus patients. CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” t-shirt. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.