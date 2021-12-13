DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center is asking you to donate blood to help centers in Kentucky after devastating tornadoes over the weekend.

The CBC said patients in Kentucky and Tennessee need help and the center is asking Miami Valley type O donors to help replenish the regional supply.

“As a neighboring blood center it’s important we help communities affected by the devastation brought on by the tornados. CBC is committed to not only providing a solid blood supply for communities we serve locally, but also being there for other communities that need our assistance. After hearing about the devastation, we felt we needed to help,” said Tracy Morgan, vice president of donor services for CBC.

The center said it faced its own shortage of type O in November and maintaining a safe level of supply is expected to be a challenge during the holiday season. According to the release, approximately 38% of the population has type O-positive while only 7% has type O-negative. Both types are in constant demand.

Blood donation requirements:

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations)

Weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health

If you have eligibility questions you can email canidonate@cbccts.org. You can make an appointment to donate at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.