WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Streets are flooding in Washington Township after a water main broke Tuesday afternoon.

According to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a water main broke in Washington Township just after 3:50 p.m.. The pipe was near S.R 725, McEwen Road and Paragon Road.

While the burst pipe has caused partial flooding in the area, 2 NEWS crews on the scene report that only one lane has been closed.

No boil alerts have been released yet. It is unknown how long the pipe will take to repair.









