VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The investigation into the Super 8 motel fire that occurred in Vandalia in late August has been completed.

“The fire is ruled accidental in nature, a specific cause is undetermined, but the fire is believed to be electrical in nature,” said the Vandalia Division of Fire.

On Aug. 27, crews responded to a fire alarm shortly after 4 a.m. at the Super 8 located on East National Road. When they arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire.

The building was evacuated and several agencies worked to put out the three-alarm blaze.

A section of the roof eventually collapsed over the pool and drive-thru area. The completed investigation reports an initial loss of $1 million to the property.

While evacuating the building, a juvenile sustained a minor leg injury but no other injuries were reported.