Cause of fire at Duncan Oil Company under investigation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Fred Taylor)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - Crews responded to reports of a fire at Duncan Oil Company's Springfield location Wednesday evening.

When they arrived at the business, located at 2850 East Leffel Lane, authorities found three tankers on fire and two of them have now been ruled as a total loss.

The Springfield Township Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

No further details are available at this time.