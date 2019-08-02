Cause of death revealed of woman who went missing during tornadoes

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The cause of death was revealed of a 71-year-old woman who went missing during the Memorial Day tornado outbreak and was later found dead near a creek.

According to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger, Catherine Clayburn died of an accidental drowning.

Clayburn was missing for over a week after the tornado outbreak when she was found covered by piles of brush and debris next to creek connected to the Stillwater River.

EquuSearch, a national organization specializing in locating missing persons, was called in to assist in the search near Shiloh Drive and Blue Ridge Drive near where Clayburn was found.

