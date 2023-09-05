Video features previous story coverage.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The cause of death for a man at the center of a Dayton Police Department “critical incident” investigation in June has been revealed.

Antonio Lewis, 62, died from an anoxic brain injury caused by a complete lack of oxygen to the brain, according to a release from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

This occurred due to rapid contractions of the atria, which pumps blood into the heart. Recent cocaine use caused this reaction, according to the coroner. Lewis’ death has been ruled an accident.

On June 9, the Dayton Police Department held a press conference about a “critical incident” that took place on June 7.

According to police, the regional dispatch center received a call at 5:49 a.m. about an unoccupied, damaged white SUV near Gillespie Park in the Desoto Bass apartment complex. The SUV had a deployed airbag and was starting to smoke.

Dayton police and fire crews responded to the area. As officers approached Lewis, he told them that he needed help. Police requested a medic for Lewis at 6:03 a.m.

As they waited for the medic, Lewis became agitated and backed himself up against a cruiser, balling his fists. Officers attempted to handcuff him, but he resisted, and a struggle ensued, according to police.

During the struggle, Lewis grabbed one of the officer’s tasers, reportedly ripping it from his duty vest. Officers were able to place Lewis in handcuffs. Police said he lost consciousness after being secured in the handcuffs.

Lewis was transported to a hospital at 6:28 a.m. He was pronounced dead on June 9 at 12:40 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.