MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The cause of death has been released for a 1-year-old girl at the center of a Miami County murder case Thursday.

Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger said Caelyn Colon, of Bradford, died from trauma of the head and neck on September 14, 2021. Joshua A. Mize, 30, of Bradford, was charged with murder following the suspected abuse of Caelyn. He pleaded not guilty.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that on Monday, Sept. 13 at approximately 6:13 p.m., Bradford Fire & Rescue went to the 100 block of East Vine St. in the Village of Bradford on the report of a one-year old child not breathing. The child, Caelyn, was resuscitated and transported to Upper Valley Medical Center. She was later transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital where she died.

Mize was later charged and arrested. The sheriff’s office told 2 NEWS Caelyn was the daughter of Mize’s girlfriend and they all lived together.