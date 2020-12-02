Coroner determines cause of death of UD student who fell from truck

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger released the cause of death for 19-year-old Michael Currin on Wednesday.

Dr. Harshbarger says Michael Currin died from a blunt force injury to the head on September 21, 2020.

Investigators said Currin left campus early on a Sunday morning to pick up food from a business on Wayne Avenue. They say he jumped into the back of a truck after someone offered him a ride. A mile later, police say Currin fell out of the moving vehicle.

The death was ruled an accident. The incident is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

