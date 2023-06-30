DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to the Dayton Fire Department, a cooking incident left an apartment with approximately $3,000 of damage Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to an apartment building on the 400 block of Cherrywood Avenue after 8 a.m. Thursday, June 29. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from an apartment on the basement level.

Crews quickly entered and took out the blaze. No one was brought to the hospital, however, two residents did report minor injuries. Red Cross was contacted to help the residents of the affected apartment.

The fire was determined to have been the result of a cooking accident, DFD said.