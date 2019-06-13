Caught On Camera: Suspect breaks into tornado victim’s home

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect was caught on camera breaking into the home of a Beavercreek man while he was in the hospital. The man’s home had recently been hit by a tornado.

Surveillance footage was rolling when a suspect broke in through a back door. Emily Lewis, the homeowner’s daughter said the suspect tried to cut off the power to the home alarm but there was a backup battery that allowed the alarm to continue to ring.

Lewis said it was “disgusting and despicable” that someone would break into her 61-year-old father’s home.

The suspect could be seen on camera rummaging through paperwork and personal belongings.

“I saw her stoically walk through the whole house. She walked right to the back room, walked to the kitchen, walk to the table,” Lewis said.

Lewis said the suspect took off with personal belongings and her father’s vehicle. So, she decided to put the woman’s face all over Facebook.

“The whole tornado thing happened, then the hospital, I’m not letting this person get away with it,” Lewis said.

It paid off, just a few hours after posting the video, a tip lead to her discovery of her father truck.

The timing of the break-in disappointing to the family.

“Everyone has come together in Beavercreek because of how damaged everything was and there’s burglaries going on right now,” Lewis said.

The family hopes with at least 6,000 views of her surveillance video online so far the suspect can be tracked down.

“He’s happy that the car was found. Now, he just wants her found,” Lewis said.

Beavercreek detectives are currently investigating this home invasion. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

