Caught on Cam: Puppies stolen from Beavercreek pet store

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for two men caught on camera stealing two French Bulldog puppies from a Beavercreek pet store.

The pups were taken from Fetch Puppies, located at 2742 N. Fairfield Rd., on Saturday evening.

The suspects were dropped off at the store by a GMC Suburban. They asked to see two cream-colored French Bulldogs, and after a short time, they fled from the store and got into the waiting Suburban.

Photo: Beavercreek Police Department

Photo: Beavercreek Police Department

Photo: Beavercreek Police Department

Photo: Beavercreek Police Department

Both of the dogs are microchipped.

Anyone who can help identify the men, or who may know of the puppies’ whereabouts, is asked to call Beavercreek Police at 937-427-5520.

There is a $500 cash reward being offered in exchange for the men’s identities and safe return of the puppies.

