Caught on Cam: Moraine porch pirate steals holiday decoration

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A porch pirate has struck a Moraine home early this holiday season, swiping a Christmas decoration from a family’s front yard. Some area police departments are now encouraging people to register their home security cameras to help catch them in the act.

Julie Clark says in all the years they’ve decorated their home in their Moraine neighborhood, they’ve never had an incident like this.

She has the thief on her doorbell camera, but doesn’t expect he’ll be caught.

“My one son was deeply upset about it, getting all upset and defensive for me,” she said.

He didn’t steal a package, but instead one of her Christmas decorations.

“We looked to our Ring, and sure enough at 1:56 am there was some guy carrying it off,” said Clark.

She says it has never happened before, and her family does take precautions anyway with extra security cameras, but there he was on her doorbell camera running off with a giant snowman decoration.

“I can’t find it anywhere. It’s a $100 snowman, which is just a blip on the map. We’ve spent thousands on the Christmas lights that we have,” she said.

Julie says her family takes Christmas seriously, having won the City of Moraine’s decoration contest five years in a row.

She spoke with police, who told her they’d increase patrols in the area, but she doesn’t expect to catch the thief.

Still, she says she won’t let it get her down.

“It brings joy to so many, it brings joy to me. Sometimes my husband loves to do it but sometimes it can be a burden because it’s really time consuming. But ultimately in the end it’s worth it,” Clark said.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.