Caught on Cam: Greene Co. deputy rescues woman on bridge

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Bodycam footage captured the moments a Greene County deputy rescued a woman in distress.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says they received calls about a woman in trouble on the Stringtown Road bridge over US-35.

The first deputy to arrive was able to talk to her and pull her back over the ledge.

The woman did not appear to be injured but was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

