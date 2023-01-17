MINSTER, Ohio (WDTN) — The Minster Village Council is set to vote on an ordinance regarding cats “running at large.”

Ordinance 22-12-01 is intended to curtail the growing stray cat population in the village, which reportedly led residents to complain.

The Council Meeting Minutes from Tuesday, Dec. 20 define nuisances by an “at large” cat as damaging, soiling, defiling or defecating on private property other than the owners’; causing unsanitary, dangerous or offensive conditions; or causing a disturbance.

The ordinance was motioned forward in that meeting.

According to the agenda for Jan. 17, 2023, the council will have a third and final reading of the ordinance to amend Chapter 95 of the Village of Minster’s Codified Ordinances.

The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Village of Minster Council Chambers.