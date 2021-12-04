KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Catholic Women’s Club held its annual Christmas Boutique today to collect items for the women and children at the St. Vincent Homeless Shelter and the community.

Last year, the club said members filled over 100 Christmas stockings for children at the shelter as well as 50 laundry baskets filled with sheets, towels, personal hygiene products and a pocket prayer shawl for women in the shelter and community.

This year, the Christmas Boutique, held at the Presidential Center in Kettering, helped the Dayton Catholic Women’s Club to hold an underwear drive and collect items for Christmas stockings.

After the items and stockings are put together, the Women’s Club said it will deliver the items to the St. Vincent Homeless Shelter.