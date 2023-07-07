DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Around 20,000 people are expected to benefit from a new building addition to the Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley.

The groundbreaking for a 6,500 square foot food pantry was held Friday morning as the organization prepares for the 14-month project.

The addition will add space for an emergency food pantry, an elevator, a new welcome center and a community room.

“The cost of groceries and gasoline and utilities and housing is really putting a pinch on people,” Laura Roesch, the CEO of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, said. “The emergency food pantry program is helping stretch the resources for people who are living right on the margins every day.”

The space will also provide safer unloading areas for staff and better weather-protected areas for food deliveries.