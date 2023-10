Video is from another threat at the facility earlier this year.

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are responding to the Caterpillar facility in Clayton on Monday morning.

According to police dispatch, a bomb threat was called into the Caterpillar facility on Hoke Road in Clayton at 11:11 a.m.

Dispatch reported that as of 11:26 a.m., the building was evacuated.

Police are currently on the scene and are bringing in K-9s to search the facility.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.