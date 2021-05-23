Catalytic converter thief hits Shoes 4 the Shoeless nonprofit, organization working to move forward

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday May 20, Shoes 4 the Shoeless had a catalytic converter from their work truck stolen by thieves. Surveillance footage shows a man driving a U-Haul truck next to the work truck, sliding under the car and removing the catalytic converter around 4 am.

Jonathan Hauge, Director of Engagement and Fundraising with the nonprofit, says they discovered the next morning that there was something missing from the car when they tried to deliver shoes to Kaiser Elementary.

“For somebody to have to resort to theft and to stealing its just really sad state of our world,” said Hauge. “[But] did it ruin our day? Absolutely not. We were still able to provide more than 400 shoes to children in need.”

The catalytic converter would have cost nearly $2,000 to replace, but thanks to two Good Samaritans, one who volunteered to pay for the mechanic work, and another who did the mechanic work on the car, they were able to make the replacement with no issues.

“We didn’t have to go into our budget to pull for that and we were able to continue to use those funds to buy more shoes and socks for kids,” said Hauge.

If you have any information about this theft, Shoes 4 the Shoeless is asking that you contact Riverside Police.

For more information on Shoes 4 the Shoeless, click here.