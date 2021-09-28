Catalytic converter thefts surge in Greene County

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday, September 28, that it is currently investigating several incidents of catalytic converter theft.

The Sheriff’s Office said there has been one theft per weekend for the past four weeks, with incidents spread all over the county. Two of these thefts were caught by surveillance cameras near the crime.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple incidents of catalytic converter theft (Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone knows the suspects shown in these photos or has any information concerning the thefts, the Sheriff’s Office asks that they call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (937) 562-4819.