Catalytic converter thefts surge in Greene County

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple incidents of catalytic converter theft (Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

 XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday, September 28, that it is currently investigating several incidents of catalytic converter theft.

The Sheriff’s Office said there has been one theft per weekend for the past four weeks, with incidents spread all over the county. Two of these thefts were caught by surveillance cameras near the crime.

  • The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple incidents of catalytic converter theft (Greene County Sheriff’s Office)
  • The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple incidents of catalytic converter theft (Greene County Sheriff’s Office)
  • The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple incidents of catalytic converter theft (Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone knows the suspects shown in these photos or has any information concerning the thefts, the Sheriff’s Office asks that they call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (937) 562-4819.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS
2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Congress faces packed agenda as Senate Republicans block bill to fund the government

Gabby Petito case: Where is Brian Laundrie? FBI takes over search

New safety devices for OSU students

Ivermectin clinical trials now open to all South Carolinians, here's how to sign up

Dan Abrams Live | Florida deputies discuss ambush as gunman opened fire with baby in car

More News