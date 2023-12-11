SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Two pets are dead after a home in Springfield went up in flames Monday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Jason Phipps with the Springfield Fire Division, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on West Jefferson Street Monday morning.

The homeowner had reportedly left but when they came back, the house was allegedly on fire. Phipps reported that the fire began on the first floor and spread throughout the home.

Phipps said one person was able to escape the home before crews arrived.

No one was injured. However, two pets — a cat and a dog — were reportedly killed in the blaze.

American Red Cross has been called to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.