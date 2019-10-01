Multiple cats die in Xenia fire in attached garage

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple cats died after a fire in an attached garage at a home in Xenia, fire officials say.

The fire broke out just after 4 am Tuesday at a house in the 1000 block of OH-380 near Washington Road. When crews arrived, they found the fire in the house’s attached garage, knocking the fire down quickly.

Fire officials say that the fire started on a work bench in the garage and while some pets were revived, multiple cats died in the blaze. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Faulty electrical equipment may have cause the fire, officials say. Fire crews urge people to check fans and air conditions to make sure they’re working properly.

Smoke detectors were working inside the house, which alerted the homeowners of the fire. The house itself was not damaged and the homeowners will be able to stay in the house.

Mutual aid was requested to surrounding departments, including Spring Valley Township. The fire caused less than $1,000 in damage.

