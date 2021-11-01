DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning Monday, November 1, The Greater Dayton RTA will no longer be accepting cash onboard RTA vehicles.

This is the next step in moving all customers to the new fare system, Tapp Pay, the RTA said. Currently, 90 percent of RTA customers already use Tapp Pay.

Chief Customer & Business Development Officer Brandon Policicchio said this system saves most customers money and allows everyone to hold onto their money longer.

Tapp Pay offers discounted prices through fare capping, the RTA said. Once customers reach the daily limit of $1.50 or monthly limit of $30, they will no longer be charged for that time period. A single trip for a regular adult rider costs $1.50 with Tapp Pay, versus RTA’s $2 single-trip cash fare.

Customers can use Tapp Pay by using the cellphone app or a Tapp Pay card, the RTA said. Tapp Pay Cards can be found at any RTA Transit center.

The cards can be registered to an account where customers can see account balance, track travel and caps, manage funds and switch to a new card should the original be lost or stolen.

To load funds online or find a complete list of vendors to load fare, click here.