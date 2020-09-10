Cash, iPads stolen from Xenia youth football concession stand

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A concession stand at West Side park was broken into sometime over the holiday weekend.

A representative of the Xenia Wee Bucs Football and Cheer discovered someone broke into a concession stand at West Side Park Monday morning and reported it to police. According to a police report on the incident, two Apple iPads and $250 in cash were stolen from the concession stand. The report also states locks on the doors to the building were damaged beyond repair.

The Wee Bucs took to social media asking for help finding those responsible.

“Wee Buc Families: We need your help!!! Please share!!!! Sunday night our concession stand at West Side Park was broken into and vandalized/burglarized! Damages were to the tune of several hundred dollars! We would like to find the responsible party.

If you have any information, please direct message us or call the Xenia PD non-emergency number at 937-372-9901.”

Xenia Police told 2 NEWS this is still an active investigation.