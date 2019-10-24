Breaking News
Darke County crash leaves one dead

Case of whooping cough found in Springboro student

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springboro High School

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A case of whooping cough has been confirmed in a student at Springboro High School.

A Springboro Schools spokesperson tells 2 NEWS the officials were made aware of the situation on Wednesday.

A letter was sent out to parents later in the evening to notify them of the illness and offer ways to best prevent whooping cough.

The Warren County Health Department was also notified.

Doctors recommend getting the DTaP vaccine to prevent the illness.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS