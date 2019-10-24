Case of whooping cough found in Springboro student

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A case of whooping cough has been confirmed in a student at Springboro High School.

A Springboro Schools spokesperson tells 2 NEWS the officials were made aware of the situation on Wednesday.

A letter was sent out to parents later in the evening to notify them of the illness and offer ways to best prevent whooping cough.

The Warren County Health Department was also notified.

Doctors recommend getting the DTaP vaccine to prevent the illness.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.