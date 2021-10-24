CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Clayton is bringing back the annual Costumes and Carving Fall Festival Sunday, October 24.

From 1 to 3 pm, guests can come to Meadowbrook at Clayton at 6001 Salem Avenue for family fun, a release says.

Children can carve a pumpkin for free, receive free goodie bags and take part in a costume contest, the release said. Finished pumpkins will also be entered into a contest, and all winners will be announced at the end of the event.

This festival is open to the entire Northmont community.