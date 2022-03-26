DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was injured in a crash on I-75 south on Saturday, police say.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Officers received a call just before 11:40 am for a crash on I-75 south by the ramp for South Edwin C Moses Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found two cars had collided in the construction zone.

At least one person has been injured in the crash, Dispatch said, however, it is uncertain how severely they were injured or if any other injuries had been reported. No cause for the crash has been released at this time.

Traffic cams show that cars are backed up to State Route 4. Ramps were closed while crews worked the scene, but have reopened as of 1 pm.