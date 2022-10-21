Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are still on the scene over an hour after two cars collided in Butler Township.

According to authorities, two cars collided at the intersection of Little York Road and Peter’s Pike Friday. Crews were called to the scene just after noon.

Crews were still on the scene of the crash at 1:20 p.m., nearly an hour and a half later.

It is unknown what events may have led up to the incident. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.