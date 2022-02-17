DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 7th annual St. Pat’s Fest at Carroll High School will be returning on March 11.

On March 11, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., Carroll High School’s St. Pat’s Fest will be returning with a traditional Irish Fish Fry. The event will feature fried and baked Icelandic cod, french fries, coleslaw and drinks, according to the school. Irish band Jameson’s Folly will headline the live entertainment on the main stage and the rock cover band Wildcat Road will perform hits from the 60s throughout the day in an outdoor, heated tent.

According to Carroll High School, the fish fry event is only for adults ages 21 and older.

Discount presale tickets are available online at carrollhs.org/stpatsfest for $15 until midnight on Thurs., March 10. Tickets will also be available at the door for $20.

For those who want a meal to-go, meals must be purchased online in advance for $10. Meals will be available for pick-up from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m said the school.

Following the Fish Fry, on March 12 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. entire families can join in on Irish dinner, games and entertainment. There will also be a silent auction said Carroll High School. Bidding for the auction begins on March 9 at midnight and ends at 11 p.m. on March 12. You can place your bids here.