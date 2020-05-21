Carroll High School hosts blood drive Thursday

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Carroll High School is holding a blood drive in its gym Thursday between 4 pm and 8 pm.

The drive is open to Carroll students, staff and parents first, then to the community. You must be 16 years of age or more to donate.

Organizers said donating blood is considered essential but many recent drives at schools and churches have been cancelled, decreasing the available blood supply for people who need it.

Everyone in attendance, donors and volunteers alike, will need to wear a mask and temperatures will be taken before donating.

If you are interested in donating, please email Laura Wright at lwright@carrollhs.org or create an account at donortime.com. Donors will receive a free t-shirt.