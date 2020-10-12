Carroll High School goes remote after 4 students test positive for COVID-19

DATYON, Ohio (WDTN) — Carroll High School is transitioning to remote learning for two weeks after four students tested positive for COVID-19.

Michael Franz, direction of communications, said that the origin of the outbreak was traced back to activities outside of the school. Moving to remote learning is a precautionary measure.

Franz told 2 NEWS that he number of students who were subjected to contact tracing made it clear that it was best to have all students learn online using the same learning platform.