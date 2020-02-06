Carriage Inn hosts art reception featuring work from residents with dementia

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Carriage Inn hosted a reception Thursday featuring art from their residents with dementia.

The event featured local artist Lois Fortson, who showed some of her work and met with fellow artists at the facility.

The goal was to show how art can be used to engage those who might otherwise be overlooked because of their limitations.

“It’s awesome because when someone has a relative that has dementia, Alzheimer’s, often times they are at a loss for how to engage their mother, father, or grandmother. It’s very interactive and it’s engaging and even if you have low cognition, visual art is very stimulating and connections can still be made,” said program coordinator Kim Willis.

Organizers hope to make the show an annual event.