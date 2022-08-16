MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The search is on for a carnival ride that went missing in Moraine over the weekend.

According to Bluegrass Rides, they were hired for an event at The Mandalay on Saturday. The owner of Bluegrass Rides said that after the event, employees disassembled the ride and left it there to be picked up on Monday.

Sometime between the event on Saturday and pick-up on Monday, the ride was stolen.

“It’s a pretty substantial loss if we don’t recover it,” said Anthony Best with Bluegrass Rides. “This is not just the theft of today, but each day it is on a schedule… It has places to be where people have rented or booked it for their event.”

Best said that whoever took the ride appeared to have returned Monday and also taken lawn equipment from the event center.

Anyone with information is asked to Moraine police or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.