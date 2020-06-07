Carl’s Body Shop owner back to host another graduation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
graduation2_1527594497514_43825363_ver1.0_640_360_1527596321507.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Matt Miller, the owner of Carl’s Body Shop in Dayton, hosted a graduation ceremony in his backyard for local seniors in May – now he’s doing it for 230 more students from 19 different schools.

The graduation is Sunday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event is takin place at Miller Farm, where he custom-made a stage and Prime Time Party rental donated tables and chairs.

The 26-acre farm has space enough for social distancing.

Miller said the community has supported his business for years and he loves giving back. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS