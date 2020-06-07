Carl’s Body Shop owner back to host another graduation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Matt Miller, the owner of Carl’s Body Shop in Dayton, hosted a graduation ceremony in his backyard for local seniors in May – now he’s doing it for 230 more students from 19 different schools.
The graduation is Sunday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event is takin place at Miller Farm, where he custom-made a stage and Prime Time Party rental donated tables and chairs.
The 26-acre farm has space enough for social distancing.
Miller said the community has supported his business for years and he loves giving back.
