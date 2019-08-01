Carlisle man convicted, sentenced for sexual assault against children

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Carlisle man was convicted and sentenced for sexually assaulting two girls, one of them as young as 9-years-old.

Ronald Rowland, 69, was found guilty on seven counts of forcible rape, one count of rape of a child under 13, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, all felonies. Rowland was immediately sentenced to life in prison by Judge Donald E. Oda II. Rowland’s first chance at parole will be in 56 years. In addition, he is designated as a Tier III sexual offender.

According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell, Rowland’s abuse began as early as 2009 when one of the two victims was 9-year-old. He asked the girl to show him her new training bra in a shed at the back of his property. Rowland then reached up her shirt and touched her private areas, telling the girl she was “becoming a woman now.”

Abuse of the second girl began when she was 12-years-old when he took the girl into his bedroom, said he was her teacher, and touched her genitals. The abuse of the second victim continued until the girl was 16-ear-old, and included five counts of forcible intercourse and two counts of forcible penetration using a sex toy. These incidents took place in the shed, in his bedroom, in an addition in the back of his house, in his living room, at a rental house in Franklin, and the victim’s home in Franklin Township.

The abuse was first disclosed by the first victim to her mother and the second victim in March 2018. That’s also when the second victim shared her years of abuse. After first going to Dayton Children’s Hospital, the victims were then referred to the Child Advocacy Center of Warren County where the girls were interviews by a trained forensic interviewer.

In a taped phone call with the second victim, Rowland denied the abuse of the first girl while apologizing to the second victim and told her he didn’t know why he did what he did.

“Rowland preyed on two little girls who trusted them,” Forshell said. “For years, he used that trust to his advantage to hide his horrific sexual assaults against them. He rightfully deserved to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

