Carlisle HS to play for teams during Atlantic 10 tournament at UD Arena

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Carlisle High School pep band has a lot of work to do this week. They are standing in place of three pep bands at the Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament.

University of Massachusetts, Davidson College and University of Richmond will not be able to bring their pep band to the tournament for one reason or another. Just over 20 students, mostly upper classmen, will learn to play the schools’ songs.

All three schools have a unique fight sound. Each needs to be perfected by the weekend.

“We got the fight songs late last week. We’ll hit it every day just kind of touching it up. We learned it in probably a half hour,” said John Oliver, band director.

They’re not easy songs to learn.

“They’re college level songs so it’s just been kind of crazy and we’ve been working really hard to get them perfect,” said Kendall Robinson, a senior and baritone player.

The band will play in front of fans from across the country.

Robinson said hearing the fans cheer will inspire her to play even better.

Thousands of fans will watch and listen to them play on television.

“It’s intimidating at first thinking that we’re high schoolers playing in college bands and as a senior I’ve personally never done this before,” said Malerie Campbell, a senior and clarinet player.

“It’s great to have that exposure especially for a small school’s program that doesn’t get a ton of opportunity,” said Oliver.

The band is scheduled to play Friday and Saturday. They are on standby for Sunday if needed.

“I’m super excited to represent Carlisle and I too am grateful for Mr. Oliver. He’s always doing things to get our names out there,” Oliver said.

Oliver hopes it inspires his students to think about their future.

“Hopefully they leave the arena thinking, man, this is really fun. I might want to do this after high school,” Oliver said.

For now, it is just about having fun.

“Being on tv, that’s just super cool and your friends get to see you and your family,” Robinson said.

“We’re all hands on deck and we’re just ready to rock and roll at UD Arena,” said Oliver.