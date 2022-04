DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Carillon Historical Park will hold its annual Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by the park, this event is free and open to the public. Beginning at 6:30 a.m., the 81st Annual Easter Sunrise Service will commence.

Carillon Park said that if you want to sit then bring a chair or blanket.

According to the park, this event has been happening annually since 1942. It has continued throughout the years, rain or shine.