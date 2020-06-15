Carillon Park, onsite businesses reopen to public

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Carillon Historical Park, the Carillon Brewing Company and Culp’s Cafe will reopen Monday, June 15, with normal hours of operation and regular admission prices.

Dayton History said in a press release that the work of maintaining the collections, buildings and grounds of its various historic properties continued over the last three months. Work has also continued on the reconstruction of the historic Barn 17 from the old Montgomery County Fairgrounds, with completion planned for later this year.

It added that in order for its members to realize a full year’s worth of value from their membership purchase, Dayton History has extended all memberships that were active on March 15, 2020, by three months.

For more information about admission and hours of operation visit Carillon Parks website.