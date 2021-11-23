DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Carillon Historical Park is kicking off the holiday season with its 6th annual A Carillon Christmas.

Carillon Historical Park has been decked out in over 15 miles of Christmas lights, with displays featuring Santa’s Toy Shop, Carousel and Midnight Express Train Rides, Candy Cane Slopes, Holiday Storytelling, Letters to Santa, holiday shopping and treats and countless yuletide attractions, a release said.

As the grand centerpiece, the Carillon Tree of Light stands 200 feet tall and glows with the light of 20,000 bulbs. According to the release, the Carillon Tree of Light is the largest musical tree of light in Ohio.

This display will be open every night from November 23 until December 30 from 5 pm to 9 pm on Sunday through Thursday and 5 pm to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday. The release said regular park fees apply, although the Carillon Tree of Light is free to the public.

All proceeds will support Dayton History’s mission to connect generations with the people, places and events that have shaped Dayton and the world.