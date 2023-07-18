Video above: Carillon train takes visitors on a trip back in time

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular new attraction at Carillon Historical Park will be closed for likely the remainder of July.

According to a Facebook post by Carillon Historical Park, a manufacturing defect has caused a main axle bearing to fail on the Carillon Park Railroad locomotive.

Due to the defect, operations are reportedly suspended as the park awaits the arrival of replacement parts and their installation.

“The manufacturer and Carillon Park staff are doing all they can to return this new addition to operating condition,” said the post. “We apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this malfunction has created, but unfortunately, we do expect the repairs to take the remainder of July.”

The train began operating in early May.

Members of “1851 Train” will reportedly have their memberships extended to account for the locomotive’s downtime.