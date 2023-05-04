DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All aboard! Train rides are now being offered on the new Carillon Historical Park Railroad in Dayton for $5 per rider.

The Carillon Park Railroad carries up to 120 guests on a narrated tour of Carillon Historical Park.

The project was one of the most all-encompassing since the park’s opening in 1950. Over a mile of track is installed to guide the new narrow-gauge locomotive styled after the popular engines of the 1850s, according to a release.

It features a depot from Bowling Green, Ohio, a triple-cell ConSpan bridge, two open-air coaches, rare views of Carillon Historical Park and the Old Montgomery Co. Fairgrounds Horse Barn No. 17.

The railroad is a major component of the park’s campus-wide masterplan and builds upon a concept conceived by Carillon Historical Park founder Edward Deeds to include a large-scale mid-19th-century locomotive among the exhibits, the release states.

A miniature model, commissioned by Deeds in the 1950s, served as an inspiration for the project.

More information about the railroad can be found here.