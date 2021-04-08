Carillon Historical Park announces construction of ‘Carillon Park Railroad’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Carillon Historical Park announced Thursday its plan to build the Carillon Park Railroad.

The railroad will be nearly a mile-long, with 3′ narrow gauge rail network and equipped with a replica 1851 locomotive capable of carrying 120 guests on a narrated tour of the park’s exhibits.

The privately funded $9 million project will feature two loading stations, passage through the newly reconstructed stable, a 100’ long triple-cell ConSpan bridge, two open-air coaches and rare views of Carillon Park.

Excavations will begin this spring and officials hope to have it open by the end of 2022.

