DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Carillon Historical Park is home to a pair of mated bald eagles and their three baby eaglets!

Some folks might be surprised to see America’s national birds in the Buckeye state, but others, like Roger and Marcia Garber, know these birds well. As members of the Carillon Eagle Friends Facebook group, they watch and photograph these birds every week.

“They say if you want to see bald eagles, go to Alaska. Not me,” Marcia Garber said. “We’re going to go right down here to the Carillon.”

The eagles’ home is built in a convenient spot within the park.

“They built their nests right over the Wright Brothers building,” Roger Garber said.

The eagle couple, Orv and Willa take their namesake from some other famous flyers, Orville and Wilbur Wright.

Carillon Historical Park Curator, Steve Lucht, said that the eaglets are named Ace, Aerial, and Glider. Lucht said that when visitors discover that there are bald eagles in the park, they are blown away.

“When they first point it out, they’re looking and looking, but once they actually see the nest and where it is, and, even better, if one of the eagles is in the nest, they’re just thrilled,” Lucht said.

“They just jump up and down and, and scream, ‘bald eagle, bald eagle, there’s Orv, there’s Willa,'” Marcia Garber said. “It just does a body good.”

And rather than hatching a plan to keep these birds a secret, the Garbers decided to share it.

“I thought to myself, what would happen if there was a Facebook page created for these birds?” Roger Garber said.

“And it was just word by mouth that it took off and, and we have over 6000 members now,” Marcia Garber said.

In the Carillon Eagle Friends Facebook group, photographers share their best photos of the day, and many will visit the eagles weekly or daily! Marcia Garber said this makes the birds accessible to people who can’t make it out to the park.

“It’s reaching out to a multitude of people that just don’t have the access to come down,” Marcia said.

“We’ve got teachers that are watching what we put on the page and educating children in the elementary schools about bald eagles and their life cycles,” Marcia said.

They’re not only educating people within the community but also learning alongside each other.

“Somebody will say, I got a blurry picture, or my shutter speed’s too slow, and as photographers, we all try to help each other out,” Marcia Garber said.

While flying into the hearts of many, Orv, Willa and their eaglets are quickly becoming a defining Dayton staple.