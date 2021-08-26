CareSource, the Foodbank partner for mass distribution: Where you can find them next

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — CareSource once again partnered with The Foodbank to bring some much needed relief to the community when they need it the most.

The organizations set up outside of Welcome Stadium on Thursday to connect community members to food and other resources.

“We work with the Dayton Foodbank every year and this year we know it’s tough. With COVID, there are a lot of challenges that people are facing. And so we are here to remove barriers,” said Dee Yocum, vice president of operations with CareSource Ohio.

One of those barriers is access to healthy food. But the organization also made it a priority to focus comprehensively on health during Thursday’s event.

“With Premier Health, we’re out here doing vaccines and blood glucose monitoring. We’re also out here with Equitas Health, who is doing HIV screenings,” said Yocum,

About 150 CareSource employees and numerous others from partner organizations offered their time on the 90 degree day. One of those volunteers was state representative for Ohio’s 43rd district, Rodney Creech.

“We’ve always had certain issues in our community and I think COVID kind of put a spotlight on that. Just so to see these kind of events and help those in need, it makes it that much more special,” he said.

Lee Lauren Truesdale, chief development officer at The Foodbank, said community events like this one, couldn’t come at a better time.

“CareSource has been a long-standing partner in all the work we do here at The Foodbank,” she said. “And we’re serving folks who might need some extra food just to get through the summer. I mean it is hot out here, and so I don’t need to tell anybody that. We know how warm it’s been lately. That means high cooling bills, kids are back to school — there’s some really unexpected expenses.”

Families facing food insecurity and financial difficulties can help offset those costs with the large variety of food they received at the drive-through distribution. Some of those items included milk, bread, meat, beans and an assortment of fruits and vegetables.

Both organizations will be partnering again on Sept. 9 to serve the Greene County area at the Nutter Center.