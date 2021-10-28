DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)–A new partnership between CareSource and Exela Technologies has created at least 100 jobs in the City of Dayton and hopes to create even more over the next several years.

Governor Mike DeWine attended Thursday’s event and said he believes this new partnership will jumpstart the city. “This is a big deal, a big win, it’s a big win for Ohio and a big win for Dayton,” said DeWine.

Exela Technology’s Enhancement Program will support CareSource’s member and provider engagement and provide accuracy for payment timelines. CareSource selected Exela as a vendor partner to support automation efforts. Officials announced Thursday that when jobs become available, there will be immediate openings for roles in document intake and data processing.

The City of Dayton was a top choice for Exela. “We’ve looked around for potential locations for us to establish our first production center here,” said Exela Technologies President Suresh Yannamani. “The closest facility to our partner is here in Dayton, so we picked a location here and we don’t regret it. We expect to grow it.”

Governor DeWine says they’ve been in close contact with the Dayton Development Coalition and Jobs Ohio to identify what jobs are in the highest demand.

“I think they’re going to bring in additional jobs so that’s what we like, we want more jobs in Dayton, in Montgomery County and in Southwestern Ohio,” said DeWine.

A deadline to announce job openings has been delayed due to the pandemic, but Exela officials say they are pushing to jumpstart operations.